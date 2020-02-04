Vigil was held in Leamington to mark UK leaving the EU

A group of 150 people including Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western, gathered outside Leamington Town Hall on Friday (January 31) to mark the UK leaving the EU.

The vigil was organised by the group Warwick District 4 Europe, who have spent the last two years highlighting the benefits of membership of the European Union and calling for a people’s vote.

People of all ages and of many different nationalities stood together on the steps of the Town Hall at 8pm holding candles, placards and EU flags. They sang Ode to Joy and Auld Lang Syne, and held a two minute silence.

Mr Western said: “While some in the constituency celebrated us leaving the European Union, for others like myself it was a time of sadness and regret.

"It was a pleasure to address the crowd gathered outside the Town Hall – these remain voices need to be heard going forward to help shape what our future relationship with the EU looks like”

Kenilworth councillor Richard Dickson also spoke to those gathered, thanking the group for their work, offering words of comfort to local EU citizens and outlining a message of hope for the future.

Peter Corkill, chairman of Warwick District 4 Europe said, “When we decided to hold the vigil we had no idea how many people would come.

"We wanted to provide a focus for pro-Europeans to come together and know that they are not alone in regretting the UK’s departure from the EU.

"To see so many people there was fantastic.

"It was a very moving occasion.”

“Warwick District 4 Europe will continue to push for the closest possible relationship with our European friends and neighbours.

"The version of Brexit being put forward by the Government is not one that was promised by the Leave campaign during the referendum campaign and will be damaging to our economy and local jobs.”

The group will be holding a regular Euro Cafe in Leamington on the last Saturday of each month.

It will be a place where pro-Europeans can come together for coffee, cake and companionship, and where EU citizens can come for advice and support on applying for settled status.

The first event will take place at All Saints’ parish church. from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday February 29.

Details of the Euro Cafe can be found on Facebook at http://bit.ly/EuroCafe1