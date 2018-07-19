VIDEO: WW2 guns found in canal in Warwick

Weapons from the Second World War have been discovered in a canal in Warwick.

A number of guns were found by Paul Price and his family, who are from Long Lawford in Rugby, when they were magnet fishing in the Grand Union Canal in Warwick.

Paul Price and some of the guns found in the Grand Union Canal. Photo by Infinite Pixel

Paul said: "We have been magnet fishing for just over a year and three weeks ago we ended up at the bridge in Warwick. My mother-in-law pulled a revolver out and the more we fished the more bits of gun we found. We went home with a bucket with 30 to 40 bits in. Only then did we realise what we had. It was like a jigsaw puzzle."

Paul and his family go out magnet fishing every weekend and post videos and photos of their finds on their Youtube channel and Facebook Page called "Blazing Magnets".

Since starting their new hobby, they have found guns, knives, Samurai swords, safes, cutlery and tools.

News of their find has been covered locally and nationally.

Joe Harvey, who works for Infinite Pixel, said: "After seeing the social media coverage from what they had found, as a Second World War military enthusiast I had to reach out to Paul Price of Blazing Magnets to see if I could visit him with a crew from Infinite pixel to make a short video.

"It was amazing to see the relatively good condition of the weapons.

"I would love to know the exact circumstances surrounding them being disposed of in the canal but unfortunately it will never be known exactly."