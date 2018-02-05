VIDEO: Winners announced for tickets to popular ‘family rave’ in Leamington

The popular ‘family rave’ is coming back to Leamington - and the winners of our competition to win free tickets for the event have been announced.

The indoor family mini-festival, run by Big Fish Little Fish, will be held at The Leamington Assembly on Sunday February 11, 2-4.30pm.

Big Fish Little Fish at the Museum of London Docklands 8/10/16

The winners are: Sophie Collens, Linda Tucker-Lee and Nichola Robey. Many congratulations to all of them.

Rachel Conlisk, from Big Fish Little Fish, said: “We are thrilled to bits to announce that the legendary jungle and drum ‘n’ bass DJ Pilgrim (Quest/Flashback/Slammin’ Vinyl/Helter Skelter) will be DJing to a crowd of around 750 parents and children aged 0 to 8. Our family rave includes a multi-sensory dance floor, club visuals, bubble machines, huge bouncy balloons, glitter cannons and the famous parachute dance, helping to create the atmosphere of a real rave. We also have a licenced bar, play area with tents and tunnels and a safe-space for babies with a ball pool, alongside a high quality themed craft area with a colouring mural and a playdough table. Adults and children can get involved in our fancy dress theme (optional but encouraged!) which is ‘heroes and villains’.”

The company was voted ‘Best Family Event’ for 2014-2017 at the National Family Arts Festival, and it has been running regularly in London since 2013. It has also been named in the top 10 of Time Out London ‘101 Best Things to do with Kids in London’.

For more information and tickets, and to sign up to the West Midlands Mailing list, log on to www.bigfishlittlefishevents.co.uk or www.facebook.com/bigfishlittlefishevents