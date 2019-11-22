Video shows what is left after the demolition of one of Warwick's favourite buildings

This video shows what is left on the site that used to be the Great Western pub in Warwick.

More than two years ago, the pub was hit by a huge fire and left in a ruinuos state ever since.

Resident called on developers to turn it back into a pub but in January plans to demolish the fire damaged pub and turn it into houses were given the go ahead.

The plans had more than 70 letters of objection including from Warwick Town Council.

As well as four houses going on the former pub site there will also be an additional four houses built along the Station Road side of the site.

These homes were granted planning permission in 2016 along with plans to convert the Great Western pub building into flats but because of the fire this is no longer possible.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search W/18/1960

