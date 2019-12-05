VIDEO: Michael Bublé wants you to join him for a 'romantic and beautiful night' at Warwick Castle

Michael Bublé wants residents in the Warwick district to join him for a 'romantic and beautiful' night at Warwick Castle.
Michael Bublé will touring the UK next year with a very special location line-up that will visit stately homes, castles and cricket grounds across the country
The forthcoming ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ summer tour will kick off in July 2020 and Michael will be performing at Warwick Castle on July 31.
Read more: Michael Bublé coming to Warwick
In a video shared by Warwick Castle Michael says that he is 'so excited' to be coming to Warwick and that the concert will be a 'beautiful and romantic night' and he 'hopes you will come and be with him'.
Here is the full list of the tour dates:
Friday, July 24 Bath Royal Crescent
Sunday, July 26 Hatfield House
Tuesday, July 28 Norfolk Blickling Estate
Wednesday, July 29 The Pattonair County Ground Derby
Friday, July 31 Warwick Castle
Saturday, August 1 Emirates Riverside Durham
Sunday, August 2 Leeds Harewood House
Tuesday, August 4 Exeter Powderham Castl
Wednesday, August 5 Cardiff Castle
Friday, August 7 The 1st Central County Ground Hove
Tickets for ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ go on sale at 9am on tomorrow (Friday December 6) and are available at aegpresents.co.uk