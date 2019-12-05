VIDEO: Michael Bublé wants you to join him for a 'romantic and beautiful night' at Warwick Castle

Michael Bublé wants residents in the Warwick district to join him for a 'romantic and beautiful' night at Warwick Castle.

Michael Bublé will touring the UK next year with a very special location line-up that will visit stately homes, castles and cricket grounds across the country

Michael Buble is coming to Warwick Castle. Photo by Warwick Castle

The forthcoming ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ summer tour will kick off in July 2020 and Michael will be performing at Warwick Castle on July 31.

In a video shared by Warwick Castle Michael says that he is 'so excited' to be coming to Warwick and that the concert will be a 'beautiful and romantic night' and he 'hopes you will come and be with him'.

Here is the full list of the tour dates:

Friday, July 24 Bath Royal Crescent

Sunday, July 26 Hatfield House

Tuesday, July 28 Norfolk Blickling Estate

Wednesday, July 29 The Pattonair County Ground Derby

Friday, July 31 Warwick Castle

Saturday, August 1 Emirates Riverside Durham

Sunday, August 2 Leeds Harewood House

Tuesday, August 4 Exeter Powderham Castl

Wednesday, August 5 Cardiff Castle

Friday, August 7 The 1st Central County Ground Hove

Tickets for ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ go on sale at 9am on tomorrow (Friday December 6) and are available at aegpresents.co.uk