Video: Firefighters tackle blaze at farm building at Radford Semele

This was the scene in Radford Semele in the early hours of this morning (Thursday), as firefighters battled a fire at a farm building.

Crews were at Hill Farm last night (Wednesday) and advised residents to close their windows due to the smoke.

They were able to get the fire under control and stop it from spreading.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The building was well alight on arrival. Crews acted quickly to get the fire under control. Residents were advised to close their windows due to large quantities of smoke coming from the incident."