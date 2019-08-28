Video: Battle of Kenilworth Castle re-enacted over Bank Holiday Weekend

Kenilworth Castle was the host on Sunday and Monday of the bank holiday weekend for a re-enactment of a battle which took place there in the 13th Century.

The Battle of Kenilworth Castle event re-told the story of the battle between the forces of Simon de Montfort against the Royalist forces led by Prince Edward (later Edward I of England) as part of the English Civil War from 1264 to 1267.

The Battle of Kenilworth Castle re-enactment

There were demonstrations at the castle during the two day event on Sunday and Monday as Medieval re-enactors set up camp in the castle grounds over the two-days.

