Video and photos of the first guide dog puppies of 2020 - born in Harbury - will melt your heart

The charity Guide Dogs has welcomed its first guide dog puppies of 2020 into the world.

The first yellow labradoodle pup was born at 3.08pm on January 2 at the home of a Guide Dogs volunteer in Harbury.

The first pup born in 2020. Photo by The Guide Dog

The as-yet unnamed male puppy is one of more than 1,200 new guide dog pups expected to be born this year.

The pup and his eight siblings were delivered safely by their mother, Emma, under the care of the volunteer.

In about eight weeks’ time, the pups will go to the homes of other volunteers, where they’ll learn and grow for the next 12 to 16 months. They will then begin training and continue their journey to become a fully qualified guide dog.

Tim Bloomfield, Brood Supervisor,said: “Being a part of the journey of a guide dog is so rewarding.

The puppies with their mum Emma. Photo by The Guide Dogs

"Knowing that these pups are coming into the world to make such a huge difference to the lives of people living with sight loss makes it an incredible experience to be a part of.

“There are many stages to ensuring a guide dog pup becomes a fully qualified, working guide dog and our supporters and volunteers are essential in making this happen. We couldn’t do it without them.”

The Guide Dogs charity, which has a National Breeding Centre near Leamington, is also calling for the public to sponsor a puppy through their journeys to become fully qualified guide dogs.

For more information or to sponsor a puppy, go to: guidedogs.org.uk/sponsor

Pictured with the pup is Guide Dogs Brood Supervisor, Tim Bloomfield. Photo by the Guide Dogs

The first Guide Dog pup of 2020. Photo by Guide Dogs