Video and photos: Huge fire can be seen across Leamington and Warwick

A huge fire can be seen across Leamington and Warwick.

Plumes of smoke can be seen and many residents can smell the smoke.

Sirens can be heard across the area.

Emergency services said the fire is at a premises on Juno Drive, Leamington.

Road closures are currently in place.

Emergency services are advising people to keep windows and doors closed.

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "Warwickshire Fire are dealing with a large building fire in the Leamington area. Local residents advised to keep doors and windows closed and a minimum 100 metres away from the incident."

