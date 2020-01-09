Victim of alleged road rage incident near Warwick makes appeal for witnesses

The victim of a an alleged road rage incident which took place near Warwick is appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened on the A4177 between Honiley and Hatton on Saturday January 4 at about 1.30pm and lasted for about ten minutes.

Crime

The victim, a man in his 40s who asked to remain anonymous, had his two young children as passengers in the back of his car- a black VW Golf.

He pulled out of Firs Lane onto the A4177 and was almost in collision white a white Mitsubishi SUV, which he says was travelling at a considerable speed.

He then sounded his horn at the SUV driver.

He said the driver then proceeded to pursue him along the A4177, trying to run his car off the road three times before giving up the chase at the Falcon pub in Hatton.

The victim had called 999 using his cars hands-free kit during the incident and had been advised to pull in to a public place.

Witnesses can call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 194 of 04/01/2020.

It is currently logged as a dangerous driving incident.

As part of Operation Snap, members of the public can report and submit digital footage showing potential traffic offences in Warwickshire.

Visit https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/operationsnap

