Vicar welcomes back thieves who stole from Wellesbourne church

A vicar has welcomed back the thieves who recently stole money from a collection tin at St Peter's Church in Wellesbourne.

Reverend Greg Bartlem, vicar at St Peter's Church Wellesbourne, typed out a note after the collection tin at the church was forced open and emptied.

St Peter's Church Wellesbourne (photo credit the St Peter's Church website)

The theft occurred sometime during the day on Thursday (February 20) when the Church Street church had been left open to visitors. It's unclear how much money was stolen during the theft.

The note asks the people responsible to think about their actions and says the church may have to be locked if similar criminal acts continue.

The note reads: “We are sad that someone has been stealing from and causing damage to our beautiful 800-year-old church.

"If this is you, we ask that you think about your actions and the hurt that they have done to our whole community.

"We really don't want to lock the church but the will have to if the problems continue.

"As Christians, we want you to know that we are praying for you and that you are still welcome here, if you wish to pray or come to a service.

"God never turns his back on anyone.

"But, please think about your actions and the damage they have done to our community."

Anyone with information about the theft from the church can call police on 101 quoting incident number 293 of February 20.

A few days later thieves also smashed a window during a burglary at a church community centre, also located in Church Street, Wellesbourne.

Some doors inside were damaged in an attempt to get them, which was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about the church community centre burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 99 of February 22.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.