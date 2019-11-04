Veteran volunteer helps keep Kenilworth Poppy Appeal going

Margaret Kite has volunteered with the Kenilworth Poppy Appeal for more than 25 years.

She continues that tradition this year serving around 11 hours a day at the Poppy Appeal stall inside the Sainsbury's supermarket in the town centre of Kenilworth.

Poppies

Margaret, who returned this autumn for her 27th year with the Poppy Appeal, said: "It's about remembering the fallen soldiers. If it wasn't for them we wouldn't be here.

"It's nice to give something back."

Last year Anne Chrimes raised a record amount with the help of her husband Sam Chrimes.

Anne, who was the main organiser of the town’s appeal since 2015, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma - a type of cancer which forms in the bone marrow - after feeling ill during most of the appeal. Her husband Sam ran the appeal while Anne was ill.

With Anne's help Sam coordinated the volunteers, organised the distribution of poppies to businesses and pooled all of the money raised.

Despite the circumstances, their efforts helped raise £28,600 during the 2018 Poppy Appeal, which set a new record for Kenilworth.

Anne passed away earlier this year on February 1.

In 2018 more than 40 million poppies were distributed by 40,000 volunteers raising more than £50 million to help support serving and ex-serving members of the Armed Forces community and their families.

Ray Sheppard, the new coordinator for the 2019 Kenilworth Poppy Appeal, said around 120 collection points have been set up across Kenilworth as part of the appeal.

This year along with a poppy people can also take home special badge marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day in exchange for a suggested donation of £3.

Another Poppy Appeal stall can be found in town at the Watirose store.

Volunteers will collect donations at third Poppy Appeal stall in the Talisman Square on Friday and Saturday.