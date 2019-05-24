Very positive Ofsted report for Woodloes Primary School in Warwick

Staff and pupils at Woodloes Primary School in Warwick are celebrating a very positive Ofsted report which was published recently.

Inspectors visited the school in March and have concluded in their report that the school is ‘good with outstanding features’.

Pupils celebrate Woodloes Primary School's positive Ofsted report.

The inspectors found that the school’s overall effectiveness continues to be good but the team also identified outstanding provision in the early years, which also includes its pre-school Saplings.

The inspection team also judged the pupils’ personal development, behaviour and welfare as ‘outstanding’ describing the children’s attitudes to learning as ‘excellent’ showing a ‘true desire to learn’.

They have also stated that pupils show a ‘remarkable level of respect to one another and all adults in school’.

The school’s head teacher Andy Mitchell said: “Everyone at Woodloes is very pleased with the latest Ofsted outcome which reflects the hard work and commitment of staff and governors whose dedication to the children and their families is exemplary.”