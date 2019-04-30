Vandals target Long Itchington Academy

Vandals targeted Long Itchington C of E Academy last week.

At some point between Tuesday April 23 and Friday April 26 people gained access to Long Itchington C of E Academy in Stockton Road.

Long Itchington C of E Academy. Photo from Google Street View.

A spokesperson from Southam Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said: "Offenders have entered a wooden shed and removed a number of packets of crisps.

"They have also removed felt from another shed roof and thrown this on the floor and finally, removed tiles from the roof and smashed them on the ground."

As well as the damage it is reported that toys from the shed were also thrown around.

If anyone has any information about the incident they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 72 of April 26.

As well as the damaged caused at the primary school two properties in Long Itchington were also broken into.

The first incident (incident number 173 of April 24) happened at a home in Stockton Road.

At some point between noon on Tuesday April 23 and noon on Wednesday April 24, two concrete lions were stolen from beside the front door of the home.

A second break-in (incident number 332 of April 24) happened at some point before 5pm on Tuesday April 24 where someone broke into a property at a farm premises in Stonebridge Lane. It is not yet clear what was stolen.

If anyone has any information about the two break-ins they should call 101 quoting the relevant incident number given above.

Alternatively information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.