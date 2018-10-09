Van stolen and cars broken into in Kenilworth

Criminals have been targeting vehicles in Kenilworth
Criminals have been targeting vehicles in Kenilworth

Criminals have been targeting vehicles once again in Kenilworth, police have reported.

A Ford Transit was stolen after being parked near Manor Terrace overnight from Monday October 1 to Tuesday October 2. This is incident 109 of October 2.

And overnight between Wednesday October 3 and Thursday October 4, offenders removed the number plates from a red Vauxhall Corsa parked on Crackley Hill. This is incident 70 of Otcober 4.

And between 1am and 7.30am yesterday (Monday October 8), thieves broke into a red Ford Fiesta parked in Reeve Drive.

They smashed the drivers front window by unknown means to get into the car, and took a wallet containing bank cards. The cards were subsequently used before being cancelled by the banking authorities. This is incident 58 of October 8.

In another incident yesterday (Monday October 8), a car parked on Fieldgate Lane was broken into after the right rear window was smashed into. A gym bag containing sports gear was taken.

Anyone with any information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.