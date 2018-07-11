UPDATE: Travellers still on Abbey Fields despite order to leave

Travellers who set up camp in Abbey Fields are still there despite having been ordered to leave by 9am today (Thursday July 12).

Nine caravans accessed the land on Tuesday July 10 after leaving a site in Hatton Park.

They got into Abbey Fields via the gates by the war memorial and camped near where the Kenilworth Lions hold their Grand Show.

It is believed the gates were padlocked normally.

Warwick District Council ordered the group to leave by 9am today, but the Travellers are still there.

Cllr Pat Cain said the matter has now passed to Warwick District Council's solicitors, who will look for a court order to evict the Travellers.

She also said the group told PCSO Craig Ricardo of Kenilworth's Safer Neighbourhood Team that they were planning on staying until Sunday July 15.

If the council solicitors gain a court order, the Travellers will be given a final chance to leave. If they do not, baliffs can be called in.