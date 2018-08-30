UPDATE: Travellers move onto Warwick car park

Travellers have been spotted on a car park in Warwick this afternoon (Thursday).

The group have been spotted on the Myton Fields car park.

An unauthorised encampment was on the same car park back in July.

Over the last week there have been three groups of travellers that have set up unauthorised encampments around the town.

The first group, which had at least nine caravans, moved onto the area of land known as Saltisford Common last Friday (August 24).

Officers from Warwick District Council met with police officers on the site on the same day and the Travellers were given a notice of direction to leave by 9am on Saturday morning.

The group were still on the site on Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday evening they left the Saltisford Common site

Another group of travellers moved onto a site in Ophelia Drive over the weekend.

Then on Monday, according to the Warwickshire County Council’s unauthorised Gypsy and Traveller encampments page, another group of travellers set up on the IBM car park in Warwick Technology Park.

According to the council’s website there were more than eight caravans on the site. This encampment is on private land so was being dealt with by the landowner.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “At Ophelia Drive/Portia Way we have visited the site on Tuesday with the police and served the Notice to Leave paperwork. The Notice to Leave has expired and we have passed our site visit report, statement and associated paperwork to our solicitors. They have obtained a court hearing for this Friday.”