UPDATE: Six arrested in Leamington drugs raids released under investigation

The six people arrested after two drugs raids in Leamington yesterday (Wednesday) have been released under investigation.

Around 25 Warwickshire Police officers descended on two addresses at once in Tachbrook Road and Tachbrook Court just after 11am. Specialist dog handlers were also in attendance.

One man being led away by police after the raid

Drugs believed to be crack cocaine and cocaine were seized, along with cash.

One of the properties had been raided by officers in the past.

The raids were aimed at trying to stop drugs from Birmingham and Coventry coming into Leamington.

Sgt Simon Ryan, who was in control of the operation, said criminals from Birmingham and Coventry can exploit drug addicts and vulnerable people in Leamington by 'cuckooing' certain addresses and dealing drugs from there.

A dog handler ready to enter one of the properties with a sniffer dog

He added: "We encourage our communities to talk to us. For us to be able to do these sorts of events and disrupt this type of crime, we are reliant on people talking to us. Today is one of those days."

"The intel is developed over a period of days, weeks, months, but the warrant can happen spontaneously because the risk is such that we need to act quite quickly."

When asked how pleased he was with the operation, Sgt Ryan added: "It's what we expected, we're very pleased. It's a good day so far."

The details of those arrested and later released under investigation are as follows:

At Tachbrook Court: A 22-year-old man from Leamington arrested on suspicion of possession of class B and C drugs and possession of class A drug with intent to supply, and a 22-year-old man from Warwick arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

At Tachbrook Road: A 23-year-old woman from Warwick arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, a 29-year-old man from Leamington arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, and a 31-year-old man from Warwick arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply,

Another arrested under suspicion of possession of class A drugs was a 36-year-old woman from Leamington.