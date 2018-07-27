UPDATE: Search for 17-year-old continues in Bishops Itchington

Police officers remain at the Bishops Bowl Lakes area in Bishops Itchington this morning (friday) following a report of a 17-year-old boy entering the water on Thursday evening.

Police were called at around 6.30pm after concerns were raised for the boy.

The scene near the quarry at Bishops Itchington last night (Thursday).

Specialist water rescue teams and emergency services are in the area and thorough searches are being conducted.

These will continue throughout the day.

A cordon has been set up and the B4451 remains closed at this time.

The boy’s next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

Inspector Rupert Atkinson said: “We continue to search the area with specialist teams and the support of a number of partners.

“There is a lot of speculation on social media and we would ask that people respect the family’s privacy.

“We would also encourage anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward. Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be pivotal as we continue our search.”

Anyone with information is asked to call on 101 quoting incident number 396 of 26 July.