Thousands of homes in the Warwick district had been affected by a cut this afternoon (Friday).

Several residents from the Barford and Warwick Gates areas had been posting on social media about the power cut.

It is understood to have happened between 4.30pm and 5pm.

According to Western Power's 'power cut' map 13,460 properties were without power.

Most homes have now had their power restored