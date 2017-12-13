UPDATE: Police release description of driver who tried to abduct Kenilworth schoolgirl

Police have issued a description of a man who tried to abduct a Kenilworth schoolgirl on her way home this week.

The girl, from St John's Primary School, was approached by the man in a white BMW at around 3.30pm on Tuesday December 12 on Dudley Road, who gestured her to get in the vehicle. She did not get into the car and was unharmed.

Warwickshire Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Police Inspector Chloe Barnes of Warwickshire Police said: “We treat all reports of this nature seriously and it was an understandably upsetting experience for the victim.

“Investigations are currently ongoing and patrols have been increased in the area to provide reassurance for the community.

“We are keen to identify the vehicle, described as white BMW One Series; the windows are tinted on the front and back of the vehicle.

"The driver is described as an Asian man with a beard, mid to late 30s, wearing a navy v-neck top with black jeans. It was described by the girl that he was wearing a pale blue skull cap.

“I encourage parents to speak with their children about talking to strangers and reminding them to never go off with anyone they do not know, get into a vehicle or accept gifts off a stranger and to contact Police for help when needed."

A spokesman for St John's said they will write to parents urging them to be vigilant.

And a spokesman from Warwickshire County Council: "Local schools have been informed and pupils have been reminded about the importance of being stranger aware. We understand that parents have also been asked to reiterate this message with their children at home."

The school also held an assembly on Stranger Danger on Wednesday December 13.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 248 of December 12.