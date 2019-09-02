Update on HS2-related works at upcoming Kenilworth meeting

People can hear more about the upcoming HS2-related works due to start in the Crackley area at a public meeting held on Thursday September 5.

Early works for HS2 are now underway in the area, which are carried out by LM – a joint venture between Laing O’Rourke and J. Murphy & Sons.

The meeting, hosted by HS2 officials and the builders, will be at 7pm at St Francis of Assisi Church, at 110 Warwick Road in Kenilworth.

People are encouraged to register their interest in attending the meeting by sending an message to the following email: community@lm-jv.com

Visit hs2inwarwickshire.co.uk to learn more about LM’s activities and receive news alerts about work in the area.

The early works include traffic management and vegetation clearance.

Laing O'Rourke and J. Murphy & Sons will put temporary traffic lights and lane closures in place along the A429 Coventry Road/Kenilworth Road from September to December to help safely prepare for an HS2 worksite.

From mid-September they will set up signs for temporary lane closures and temporary traffic lights to ensure a safe working area for two activities:

- Creating access points from the A429 into HS2-owned land next to the road, so that they can get large vehicles and equipment into a new worksite. This involves clearing some trees and vegetation.

- Working on underground utilities alongside the road so that they can ensure cables and pipes are protected. This is the first of several phases of work at this location.

In future months, they will be clearing further vegetation and making some changes to the road to prepare for the haul road along the line of HS2.