Update: Newbold Comyn Golf Course land to be maintained while negotiations over closure take place

Newbold Comyn Golf Course will still be maintained despite the company which managed the site having “walked away” from its contract.

Mack Golf has told the owner of the public course Warwick District Council that, although the golf course is closed to the public, it will maintain the land so that it does not fall further into disrepair.

The council’s executive committee has considered a report from council officers, which detailed the circumstances of the closure.

It was reported that despite legal warnings from the authority, Mack had no right to “walk away” from the contract and had ignored the instruction to continue operating the course.

The committee heard that the council was fully within its rights to sue Mack for breach of contract and seek damages and that the service Mack had been providing over a long period was not to the standard the authority required, despite ongoing monitoring and intervention by officers.

The committee decided to enter into negotiations, on a without prejudice basis, to end the contractual relationship between the parties.

Councillor Michael Coker, the portfolio holder for the council’s leisure and sporting services, said: “I’m very disappointed that Mack Golf has left our residents unable to play on their local golf course. I’m afraid I can’t offer any guarantees about the future of the course until we have entered into negotiations with Mack Golf, but I will keep the public informed about our progress. I would also like to dispel any rumours that we are intending to utilise Newbold Comyn for a housing development.”

Mack Golf has been approached for a comment.