UPDATE: Man arrested after major police incident near Ryton

A man has been arrested after a serious police incident near Ryton this morning (Tuesday October 16).

A crash between two vehicles happened near the roundabout of the A423 and Leamington Road at around 8.40am.

The incident is causing traffic chaos

A shirtless man was then seen covered in blood in the middle of the roundabout by an eyewitness. A police officer was seen holding a Taser in the incident. It is unknown if it was used.

Another eyewitness saw a weapon, believed to be a machete, in nearby grass..

Several ambulances and police cars were at the scene and some of the roads leading into the roundabout were cordoned off.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident, and two cars involved in the crash are being searched for by police.

A man was handcuffed by police during the incident

A Warwickshire Police spokesman said: "Officers have increased patrols in the area to try to locate these vehicles.

"This incident is still being dealt with but anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 80 of October 16."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.