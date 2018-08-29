UPDATE: Line reopens after man killed by train at Kenilworth Station

The line between Lemaington and Coventry has reopened after a man was killed by a train at Kenilworth Station this morning (Wednesday August 29).

British Transport Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene at 10.28am.

An ambulance spokesman said: "On arrival, it was immediately obvious that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

And a spokesman for British Transport Police added: “Officers were called to Kenilworth station following reports that a person had been struck by a train.

“Officers attended alongside paramedics however sadly, a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

West Midlands Railway and Cross Country services between Leamington and Coventry were cancelled for most of the day, but services are now resuming.