UPDATE: Hero bus driver makes sure passengers safe after Warwick University bus fire

The driver of a bus which caught fire on Warwick University's campus this morning (Wednesday) has been praised by emergency services for making sure all of the passengers escaped safely.

Firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service were called to the blaze on Gibbet Hill Road at just after 9am.

An ambulance and a paramedic officer were also sent to the scene, and staff praised the driver's quick thinking.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “When the driver noticed the smoke and flames coming from the engine compartment of his bus, he stopped immediately and then made sure that all the passengers were off before leaving the vehicle himself.

“Due to his swift action, he was the only casualty, suffering from smoke inhalation.

“After treatment at the scene, he was taken to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire for further monitoring.

“There seems little doubt that his actions ensured the situation was not considerably more serious.”

A university spokesman said: "The fire service responded quickly and the blaze is out. Everyone is safe, but please avoid the immediate area whilst this is fully resolved."

Stagecoach Midlands have said all bus services usually servicing Gibbet Hill Road have been diverted to the A45 until further notice.