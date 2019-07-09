Update: 'Electrical explosion' outside office in Leamington causes power cut

Staff at offices in Leamington town centre have been evacuated from the building after an electrical fire caused a small explosion to a cable under the pavement outside.

A fire crew has attended the incident - which took place at about 1.20pm outside the office of marketing agency Palmer Harvgreaves outside Waterloo Place, just yards away from the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Headquarters.

Image from the incident. By Alex Green.

According Western Power's website a power cut is currently affecting 22 properties in the area.

According to the site the issue should be resolved by 8pm.