UPDATE: Business park fire seen across south Warwickshire 'under control'

A huge fire at a business park in south Warwickshire is now 'under control', firefighters have said.

Crews from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a business premises fire at Goldicote Business Park on the Banbury Road between Stratford upon Avon and Ettington.

Fire control received the first report at 1.26pm. A building at the business park was found well alight, which had spread to external storage. Eleven fire engines attended, along with specialist equipment including an aerial appliance.

Group Commander Neil McElvenny said: “Following advice from the service the business park has been evacuated. Crews are taking firefighting action and the blaze is quickly coming under control.

“This is a large scale incident and there is smoke in the surrounding area, currently moving in a north easterly direction towards Wellesbourne and Loxley.

"We would advise motorists to take extra care and avoid the immediate area if possible. Also, for any residents who can see smoke please keep windows closed as a precautionary measure.”

Crews are expected to remain on site into the evening.