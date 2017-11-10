UPDATE: Big vehicles accessing 63-home site in Barford broke planning rules

Large construction vehicles which down a narrow road to build 63 houses in Barford broke planning rules, developers have admitted.

Warwick District Council granted permission for the homes to be built by developers Taylor Wimpey on land between the A429 and Wellesbourne Road, and off Bremridge Close, as part of its Local Plan.

But the plans faced heavy opposition from several residents. Many were worried about the narrow access for vehicles getting into the site.

When the plans were granted, there were conditions making sure vehicles with only four axles and a maximum length of 12 metres were allowed to use Bremridge Close to access the site. But contractors employed by Taylor Wimpey broke these conditions at least twice, angering residents.

Local resident Richard Heath said: “We have stated from the outset that access to the site for construction, future residents and emergency services is entirely inadequate.

“The restrictions subsequently placed on the type of construction traffic accessing the site have already been breached on multiple occasions.

“The developers clearly think they can ignore the rules and do what they like. Warwick District Council may be prepared to let that happen, but we are not.”

And Cllr Simon Morgan, a resident of Bremridge Close and member of Barford, Sherbourne and Wasperton Parish Council, said: “On grounds of access, ecology, safety and local infrastructure capacity, this project should never have been approved.

“It gives me no satisfaction to point out that all the objections we raised to the planning committee regarding the site’s unsuitability are being proved correct.

“Warwick District Council has some very serious questions to answer.”

When the residents' concerns were put to Taylor Wimpey, a spokesman admitted conditions had been broken.

A spokesman for the developer said: “We have been made aware of two occasions when contractors working on our behalf have used vehicles larger than the permitted maximum to deliver archaeological excavation equipment to the site, and we apologise to residents for the inconvenience this has caused.

"We have vigorously reminded all our contractors of their requirements, and since that time there has been no repeat.

“As a considerate housebuilder we have complied with the conditions of our planning consent in all other respects, and are committed to continuing to do so.”

And a spokesman for Warwick District Council said: “The development of the site has not yet started, as a series of archaeological investigations are currently being undertaken.

“The district council’s enforcement team are aware of the reported difficulties experienced in vehicles accessing the site and are in close contact with the developer of the site to ensure that any such concerns are fully addressed.”