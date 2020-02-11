University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust rated as 'good' up from 'requires improvement'

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust as 'good' which up from their previous 'requires improvement' rating.

The Trust, which operates both University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire and St Cross Hospital which is in Rugby, received its new rating after Inspectors visited in October and November 2019.

Top shows: staff at UHCW, which manages University Hospital in Coventry and bottom shows: staff at the Hospital of St Cross in Rugby. Photos supplied.

As well as being rated as 'Good' overall, the trust is also rated Good for being safe, effective, caring and well-led. However it was also rated as 'requires improvement' for being responsive.

The Trust was previously rated 'requires improvement', following an inspection in 2018.

In an additional assessment, carried out by NHS Improvement alongside CQC’s latest inspection, the trust is rated Requires Improvement for using its resources productively.

CQC Chief Inspector of Hospitals, Professor Ted Baker, said: “Our latest inspection found several areas where the quality of care and treatment had improved at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, compared to our 2018 findings.

“Urgent and emergency care at University Hospital Coventry had enough staff with the right training and skills. The department’s infection risk was well controlled, and staff acted quickly for patients at risk of deterioration. Records were appropriate, and information was used to improve the service.

“University Hospital Coventry’s critical care – which monitors and treats people with life-threatening conditions – helped patients make informed decisions about their care and achieve good outcomes. The hospital’s maternity service worked in a safe and well-designed environment, where staff managed incidents well.

“Outpatient services at the Hospital of St Cross, in Rugby, benefitted from leaders who engaged openly with patients, staff, equality groups, the public and local organisations to plan, manage and improve services.

“However, the inspection identified some issues for the trust to address. On University Hospital Coventry’s neurosurgery ward, some staff were not compliant with training requirements and infection risk was not consistently well controlled. There were not enough nursing and support staff with the right qualifications, skills and training. Records did not always follow national guidance.

“I welcome the improvements the trust has made. Its board knows the issues it needs to address. We continue to monitor the trust and will return to carry out further inspections.”

Stella Manzie DBE, Chair of the Trust’s Board of Directors, said: “I am delighted that the Trust has reached the important milestone of being rated as Good.

“Being recognised as Good by the CQC across both University Hospital and the Hospital of St Cross is affirmation of the amazing work carried out by our caring and committed staff and the positive impact of our ongoing UHCWi Programme. I would like to pay tribute to my colleagues on the Board for the leadership they have provided.

“Whilst the report contains a great number of positives, there is still room for improvement and we will continue working on every aspect of the Trust’s services and with our partners across Coventry and Warwickshire to strengthen the Health and Social Care system as a whole.

“We would like to thank everyone who works for the Trust for the pride and expertise they continue to show in providing the best care possible.”