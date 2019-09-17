Ukulele festival set to return to Leamington pub after three-year break

Ukulele players are set to strum their way back to Leamington for a popular event next year following a three-year break.

Ukulele group The Spa Strummers have teamed up with the Newbold Comyn Arms pub to put on a free festival, which is already attracting players from all over the country.

The family-friendly Ukulele Festival will take place on Saturday June 27 and will feature performances by ukulele groups and soloists from across the UK.

Guests can also be a part of the musical action, with beginners and intermediate workshops being held throughout the day.

The award-winning pub, in Newbold Terrace, has hosted the summer festival three times before and will be providing food and drink for the outdoor event.

Owner of the Newbold Comyn Arms, Sarah Miller, said: “Since we last hosted, we have fully refurbished our pub and built a £350,000 orangery, which will be used for parts of the event.

“We’re delighted to be hosting this festival again and hope families and people of all ages come along to enjoy what’s on offer.

“Not only do we have a huge outdoor space to host events like this, but we have a large car park on the premises and hope to get permission for motorhomes to park up.”

David Jenkins, founder of The Spa Strummers, said: “Ukulele playing has become increasingly popular and our club has a mixture of all ages and skills, ranging from complete beginners to more experienced players. We are all very excited about the festival returning to its home in Leamington. ”

As well as performances, there will be stalls selling a variety of ukuleles and accessories, memorabilia, fun items and a tombola and raffle to win instruments.

For more information about the event or for those interested in taking part visit www.spa-strummers.co.uk