UK house price trends: how Warwickshire compares with the rest of the country

House prices in Warwickshire have risen 8.3% in a year, higher than the national average.

Data from the Office of National Statistics shows that the average house price in Warwickshire is £248,056, compared to £233,673 in 2016, £193,470 in 2007 and £68,356 in 1997.

In the Rugby Borough the average house price is £228,281, compared to £211,981 in 2016 and £61,795 in 1997.

In comparison the Warwick District’s average house price is £304,580 and in 2016 the average was £291,288 and in 1997 the average was £79,397.

In the Stratford District the average house price is £328,551, compared to £306,878 in 2016 and £90,874 in 1997.

In North Warwickshire the average house price is £205,203, compared to £192,617 in 2016 and £59,336 in 1997.

The general trend of rising house prices is continuing, with the average UK property reaching £226,367 in September, an increase of 5.4% annually.

England continues to see the biggest price increase compared to the rest of the UK, with house prices increasing by 5.7% over the year to September, reaching £243,945 on average.

The area showing the largest annual growth was Hinckley and Bosworth in Leicestershire, where house prices swelled by 15.9% to reach £215,137 on average.

The lowest annual growth was recorded in Halton, Cheshire, where average prices fell by 5.2%. The City of London meanwhile has seen a drop of 1.7%.

Wales saw average house prices increase by 5.3% over the previous 12 months to reach £152,661.

Bridgend has seen a 7.9% increases in their average house prices, to reach £147,168.

Carmarthenshire saw the slowest growth, a -2.0% fall to see average house prices of £133,357.

Scottish house prices however dropped by 1.3% on average in September compared to August, but they remain up by 3.1% for the year.

The Shetland Islands saw the largest increase in Scotland, recording a rise of 9.0% to £154,149. The market in Edinburgh remains strong, with the average price rising 10.4% to £248,702.

Prices in the City of Aberdeen continue to decrease, with the average property now costing £165,275, down 3.5% on last year.

The average price in Northern Ireland stands at £132,169, an increase of 6% over the year.

The UK House Price Index (UK HPI) is calculated by the Office for National Statistics and Land & Property Services Northern Ireland.

Full data is available via the ONS.

Average prices/annual change:

England: £243,945 / 5.7%

Scotland: £144,924 / 3.1%

Wales: £152,661 / 5.3%

Northern Ireland: £128,650 / 6.0%

House prices by city

Aberdeen: £165,275 / -3.5%

Bristol: £282,125 / 7.2%

Birmingham: £175,801 / 6.3%

Bradford: £137,689 / 4.7%

Brighton and Hove: £365,695 / 4.8%

Cardiff: £195,774 / 2.7%

Coventry: £180,167 / 10.0%

Dundee: £126,454 / 6.2%

Edinburgh: £248,702 / 9.0%

Glasgow: £125,489 / 5.8%

Hull: £111,208 / 7.4%

Leeds: £175,617 / 3.0%

Leicester: £162,142 / 8.1%

Liverpool: £127,945 / 6.0%

London: £767,108 / -1.7%

Manchester: £170,020 / 9.3%

Newcastle upon Tyne: £164,985 / 4.2%

Peterborough: £185,362 / 9.5%

Plymouth: £174,140 / 5.4%

Portsmouth: £207,630 / 8.2%

Preston: £130,647 / 4.3%

Salford: £157,710 / 5.9%

Sheffield: £161,025 / 5.9%

Sunderland: £118,276 / 5.6%

Wakefield: £144,572 / 5.7% York: £246,261 / 4.7%