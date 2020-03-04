Two Warwick schools performing Mary Poppins production

Two schools in Warwick will be performing in a production of Mary Poppins this week.

Warwick School and King’s High School will be working together to perform a production of Mary Poppins Jr.

Mary Poppins Jr is a slightly shorter version of the acclaimed musical and it will be running in the Bridge House Theatre tonight (Wednesday) from 6.30pm and 8.00pm, on Thursday at 7pm and Friday at 7pm.

Directed by Mike Perry (director of drama at Warwick School) and with original choreography by Maud Beidas the show will feature many pupils who are aged 14 and 15.

Sam Young is the musical director, who whilst a student at Warwick was MD for Les Miserables in 2017.

Tickets are very limited but can be obtained from the Box Office 01926 776438 or online at https://www.bridgehousetheatre.co.uk/