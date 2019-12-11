Two Warwick businesses burgled on same street

Warwickshire Police are investigating the burglary of two businesses on the same street in Warwick within a three day period.

The first incident occurred after cash was stolen during the burglary of a hairdresser's in Swan Street of Warwick.

The burglary occurred between 4pm Saturday December 7 and 7am on Monday December 9.



An unknown number of offenders forced entry to a premises and took petty cash and cash in a tin.



No description of offenders is currently available.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 96 of December 10.

The second incident occurred after parcels were stolen during the burglary of a parcel delivery and drop-off store in Swan Street of Warwick.

An unknown number of offenders forced entry to the store and opened many of the parcels. The till was also forced open.

The burglary occurred between 4.30pm on Saturday December 7 and 8.15am on Monday December 9.



No description of offenders is currently available.



Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 69 of December 9.



Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.