Two vehicle collision on A46 between Kenilworth and Leek Wootton leaves man with 'potentially' serious injuries

A two-vehicle collision on the A46 between Leek Wootton and Kenilworth leaves man with potentially serious injuries.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire Police responded to the two-vehicle collision, which occurred around 9.30pm on Monday December 9.

Ambulance service

The West Midlands Ambulance Service responded to reports of a collision between a van and a lorry on the A46 in Leek Wootton.

The ambulance service sent the Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Air Ambulance Critical Care car and an ambulance to the scene.

The ambulance service treated one man, who was the driver of the van, for potentially serious injuries.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment.

Warwickshire Police said they responded to a road traffic collision at the A46 and Gaveston to Thickthorn.

The collision involved a Vito Van, which is understood to have collided with a stationary HGV parked in a layby.

The road was closed while recovery of the vehicles took place.