Two schools in Warwick celebrations after pupils gain Oxford and Cambridge offers

Pupils from King’s High School and Warwick School are once again celebrating multiple offers from Oxford and Cambridge universities.

Six boys from Warwick School and five girls from King’s High have received offers from Oxford and Cambridge this year, in a broad range of subjects.

Left to right: Warwick School boys: Ben Pollock, Thomas Allin, Albert Williams, Peter Walker, Kieran Brooker, William Blake'Kings High School girls: Maya Evans, Holly Ward, Amber Parr, Emma Cooley'Photo submitted

Pupils at Warwick School have offers for Economics at Selwyn College, Cambridge; Anglo Saxon, Norse and Celtic at Corpus Christi, Cambridge; History at Sidney Sussex, Cambridge; Engineering at Brasenose College, Oxford; Classics at Merton College, Oxford, and Engineering at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford.

Five King’s High girls have received offers to study: Law at Lincoln College, Oxford; Architecture at Girton College, Cambridge; French and German at Exeter College, Oxford; Natural Sciences at Pembroke College Cambridge, and German and Beginners’ Russian at St Peter’s, Oxford. One place has also been offered with a Choral Scholarship.

Deneal Smith, Head Master of Warwick School, said: "I am very proud of the achievements of all of our pupils and am delighted that, despite the pressure on independent schools, many of our boys have received excellent offers from some of the top universities in the UK.

"Last year 91 percent of our boys were admitted to their preferred universities, with boys going on to study subjects such as Medicine, Law and Engineering at world class universities including Oxford, Cambridge and Durham."

Richard Nicholson, Head Master of King’s High School, said: "We are immensely proud of all our Oxbridge candidates, and congratulate those girls who received offers, as well as commiserating with those whose skill and dedication sadly wasn’t recognised this year.

"The continued rise in candidates is testament to our dedicated girls and staff, and our Higher Education Enrichment programme, which has been created to foster Creative Thinking throughout school. In the past three years, 75% of our girls have gone to one of the 25 universities targeted by top employers. Last year, 86% went to their first-choice university, and girls go on to Arts Foundation courses, Music Conservatoires, Drama Colleges, and prestigious Degree Apprenticeships."