Two people ordained to serve at St Nicholas Church in Kenilworth

Two clergy who will be working at St Nicholas Church in Kenilworth were among six people ordained to serve in parishes in south Warwickshire.

Two people, Alison Baxter and Richard Moore, were both ordained by the bishop of Coventry, the Right Reverend Dr Christopher Cocksworth, at Coventry Cathedral on Sunday June 30.

Richard Moore, Vicar Stella Bailey and Alison Baxter

Both Alison Baxter and Richard Moore were among several people from Coventry Diocese to be ordained as new deacons who will serve as curates (assistant ministers) while their training continues.

Reverend Stella Bailey, the vicar for the St Nicholas Church, said: “Alison Baxter previously worked for several charities and organisations in Coventry before becoming our children’s and families worker for the past two years working in the church and local schools and has now returned back to St Nicholas in her new role.”

Richard Moore runs the men’s clothing store - J. A. Moore - having taken over with his brother from their father.

Rev Bailey added: “Many people in the town know Richard and he will be working for the church alongside his business. It is unusual for a church to have two curates from the same cohort, but Alison and Richard have two distinctive calls to ministry and bring different gifts and skills to their work for God.”

Ruth Smith was also ordained as a deacon, but she will serve as a curate at St. Paul’s Church in Leamington.

As deacons they can lead worship, carry out pastoral and teaching work, but will not yet be able to lead services of Holy Communion.

Three other people from the area were ordained as priests, including Esther Peers from Holy Trinity Church in Leamington, Anita Morgan from St Nicholas Church in Warwick, Barry Coleman from St Peter's Church in Wellesbourne and Jonathan Smith, from St Mark's Church in Bilton, Rugby.