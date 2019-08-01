Two people arrested in connection with Bishops Tachbrook death

Two people have been arrested in connection with a collision in Bishops Tachbrook where a man died at at the scene.

Thomas Radbourne, aged 26 from Tamworth died when his motorbike was in collision with a small black car in Banbury Road on Monday evening around 9.50pm.

Thomas Radbourne. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

A 39-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless and inconsiderable driving.

Detective Inspector Collette O'Keefe from Warwickshire Police said: "While investigations are ongoing, I can confirm that we have now arrested a 39-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by careless and inconsiderate driving.

"They remain in police custody at this time while they assist us with our investigation.

"We have also located and recovered a black car believed to be involved in the collision.

"Thank you to everyone who has shared our earlier appeal. We continue to appeal for witnesses and would urge anyone who believes they may have been in the area at the time of the incident and has dashcam footage to please get in touch.

"Our thoughts remain with Thomas Radbourne's family at this difficult time."

If you have any information, call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 445 of July 29.

If you were in the area at the time of the incident and believe you have dashcam footage, email OperationDoblar@warwickshire.pnn.police.uk