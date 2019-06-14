Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing near Leamington Railway Station

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing near to Leamington Railway Station.

A 20-year-old man and a 24 year-old man, both from Coventry, were arrested on Wednesday (June 12) on suspicion of attempted murder.

The area around the stabbing was still tapped off the following morning.

The investigation led by Warwickshire Police remains ongoing.

The incident happened in the area of Sayer Close near to Leamington Railway Station at around 3pm on Sunday April 7.

A 16-year-boy sustained serious injuries and is currently recovering.

Police would like to appeal to anyone who may have any information to assist the investigation but have not yet come forward to please make contact by calling 101 or attending their local police station.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.