Two Leek Wootton mums to bring laughs at village comedy night fundraiser

Two mums in Leek Wootton are hoping to raise money and laughs when they join a comedy line-up in aid of their local school.

Comedy At Work are once again aiming to get local communities giggling for a good causes when they bring their latest gig to the Leek Wootton Village Hall on Saturday.

The comedy night fundraising event will be from 7.30 to 10.15pm in Warwick Road at the village hall on Saturday December 14.

Heading the bill are Anne Docherty and Dr Helen Pilcher, whose children have all attended All Saints Academy which will benefit from proceeds on the night.

Anne from Kenilworth recently joined for Mark Hinds from Warwick to establish Comedy at Work, an innovative new business that brings stand-up to venues across the country in support of local charities.

Dr Pilcher, a scientist by trade, is set to bring her own unique brand of wit to Leek Wootton Village Hall, combining her passions of science and comedy and proving that, as she says. ‘there is humour to be found in anything.’

A former neuroscientist at The Institute of Psychiatry in London and now settled in Leek Wootton, she is a published author with Bring Back The King as well as having three new books in the pipeline. She also delivers talks and writes on her specialist subject of science and nature.

But Helen, 49, is excited to be stepping up her return to stand-up more than 20 years after first breaking out onto the comedy scene in London.

She said: “I’m a very lucky person because I am combining my passions. If you have fun with these topics you can actually engage new audiences and that excites me.

“When I was working as a scientist in London I was also working as a comedian in the evenings. I was culturing cells by day and culturing audiences by night.

“Then, when I had a family it became almost impossible to keep the stand-up going, but I’m doing more and more now the children are older and what will be lovely about Saturday night is it will be my first ‘non-geeky’ audience in some time.

“A lot of the comedy I do tends to be at science festivals or events organised by museums but this is an audience not expecting to hear about science at all - but that makes it much more challenging and interesting for me. People can expect a little bit of genetics, dinosaurs and even cloning!”

Appearing alongside the comedy mums are Chris Oxenbury and Elliot Powell from Leamington, Lovell Smith, from Birmingham and Mahesh Kiliani and Sam Rhodes from London.

Co-founder Anne Docherty said: “I had spent several years on the PTA committee of the primary school and it really struck me that there was a different way to raise funds aside from the normal cake sales, by adding a different sort of event into the fundraising calendar, and have applied it to this.

“This is such a great way of enjoying comedy, bringing the community together and raising money for it at the same time.”

Comedy At Work’s first gigs of 2020 will be in Norton Lindsey, Burton Dassett, Hatton Park, Shilton, Bishampton and Kineton.

For more details or to book for any of them, visit: www.comedyatwork.com