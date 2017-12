Fire fighters attended a fire at an industrial building in Southam yesterday evening.

Two fire engines from Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service were sent to Kineton Road Industrial Estate in Southam after receiving a call at 19:39 to report a fire at a silo.

The incident involved one silo containing wood chippings with a smouldering fire within.

Fire fighters removed the wood chippings and extinguished the fire using a hose reel.