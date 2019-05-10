Two dancing events for Warwick charity Molly Olly's Wishes this weekend

Warwick charity Molly Olly's Wishes is asking people to put on their dancing shoes for two fundrasing events this weekend.

The Coventry Zumbathon returns tomorrow (Saturday May 11).

For those who prefer to spectate , the following day (Sunday May 12), Viva Theatre Arts will present its popular annual dance show at Warwick School.

Seventy members of Viva Theatre Arts in Kenilworth come together for a showcase of dance on , performing from a variety of genres including tap, ballet, jazz, modern and lyrical.

The young performers, from schools across the county, are aged between four and 18, including 11-year-old Grace Buttimore from Leamington who makes her swansong appearance for Viva Arts before taking up her place at the prestigious Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston from September.

Grace, who attends Warwick Preparatory School, was one of just 14 girls selected from hundreds of hopefuls after auditioning before a panel of judges.

Tickets for the Viva Arts show are available by calling the box office on 01926 776438 or emailing boxoffice@warwickschool.org or visit online at: www.bridgehousetheatre.co.uk/production/viva-once-upon-a-time/

Molly Olly’s Wishes was established in 2011 following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

It works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing, grants wishes and donates therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

More information on the charity is available at: www.mollyolly.co.uk

Viva Principal Claudia Temple said: "We're proud to now have raised approximately £10,000 for Molly Olly's Wishes.

Everyone at the school was incredibly moved by Molly's story and there's something very natural about children helping to raise funds to help support other children less fortunate than themselves, simply by doing something which involves dedication and hard work but is also very enjoyable.

“One of our students and her family benefited from a wish granted by Molly Olly's during her battle with cancer. Part of Molly's legacy is to inspire young people to support their friends and their community by giving a little bit back as often as they can.

"I hope my students take that with them through the rest of their lives.”

Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “Claudia and her team have very kindly supported Molly Olly’s Wishes for several years now and we absolutely love going to watch the shows.

“It is a real pleasure to see all the children who are so talented and the show is so professionally done. So much work goes on to putting it all together.”

On Saturday, hundreds of people will be united in two hours of dance for the fifth sponsored Zumbathon at Square One in Coventry, raising money for Molly Olly’s and Myton Hospice.

Organiser Matt Print said: “This time I wanted to support Molly Olly’s Wishes as I have seen the amazing work they do locally.

“A Zumbathon is a great way to unite with friends and family, it’ll feel like a night out and you will leave feeling energised, happy and empowered - albeit a bit sweaty!”

Further information and tickets are available from www.coventryzumbathon.co.uk and sponsorship forms are available to download by visiting: www.coventryzumbathon.co.uk/sponsorship-form

Tickets are also available on the day although booking is advised.

Rachel said: “The charity is hugely grateful to Matt and everyone involved with the Zumbathon for choosing Molly Olly’s alongside Myton Hospice as their charities to support at this year’s Zumbathon.

"It is a really fun way to raise money and will help raise awareness for children and their families that really need our support."

A raffle also takes place on the day with prizes donated by local businesses.