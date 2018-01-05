Two-car crash near Balsall Common leaves man with serious leg break

A two-car crash which happened near Balsall Common yesterday (Thursday January 4) has left a man with a serious leg break after one car went into nearby trees.

The crash happened at about 3.30pm at the junction of Table Oak Lane and Holly Lane.

An off-duty BASICS Emergency doctor came across the incident soon after it happened and stopped to assist. He was backed up by two ambulances and a paramedic officer.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found one car that had gone some distance into the trees, with another just on the edge of the wooded area.

“The blue car had suffered significant damage to the passenger side of the car.

“The front seat passenger, a 20-year-old man, was trapped inside the vehicle. Ambulance staff and the doctor worked with firefighters to extricate him through the driver’s door.

“He was immobilised and had his left leg and pelvis splinted. As well as the broken leg, the man had suffered facial injuries. He was given pain relief before being taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire.

"The 21-year-old driver had largely escaped any injury. He had managed to get out of the car himself and had only sustained minor abrasions to his face. After assessment, he was discharged.

“The 46-year-old woman driving the silver car also largely escaped uninjured. She had some minor burns from airbags to her side and a minor foot injury. After assessment, she too was discharged on scene.”