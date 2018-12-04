Two burglaries on same Kenilworth road

Two burglaries were recorded on the same road in Kenilworth within a day of each other.

Both incidents took place in properties on Rouncil Lane.

The first took place between 7.30am and 8.30pm on Thursday November 29. The offenders got in through a rear upstairs window and stole cash. This is incident 413 of November 29.

And the second happened at some point between Thursday November 29 and Friday November 30. Again, offenders got in via an upstairs window and carried out an untidy search.

It is unclear what property may have been taken at this stage. This is incident 79 of November 30.

Anyone with any information about these break-ins should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.