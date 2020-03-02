Two boys interviewed by police after fire in Warwick

Two boys have been interviewed by police after a fire at the site of the new scout hut in Warwick.

Police were called at around 8.10pm on Saturday night (February 29) to a fire at the 2nd Sea Scouts building in St Nicholas Park.

Police are still appealing for witnesses

There were no reported injuries.

A 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy, both from Warwick, have been voluntarily interviewed under caution.

Officers believe this to be an isolated incident, and are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the offence or any suspicious behaviour in the area to please come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 437 of 29 February 2020.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.