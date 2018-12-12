Two arrested after car reaches 70mph during police pursuit through Leamington

A man and woman have been arrested following a police pursuit in Leamington which saw the target car reach speeds of 70mph.

The pursuit started after police attempted to stop a Subaru Impreza in Church Street on the night of Friday December 7.

The vehicle hit speeds of 70mph in the town's streets as police tried to stop it.

The vehicle initially managed to get away from police but it was later seized in Bridge End, Warwick. A man and a woman were arrested nearby and cocaine, crack cocaine and amphetamines were seized.

A 31-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, failure to stop and dangerous driving.

A 23-year-old woman from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Both suspects have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101 quoting incident 441 of 7 December 2018. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.