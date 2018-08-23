Two 14-year-old boys arrested in connection with theft from Kenilworth car

Two 14-year-old boys were arrested by police following reports of a handbag and medicine being stolen from a car in Kenilworth.

Police were called to Kenilworth at around 10pm on Tuesday August 21 to a report of two males trying car door handles on Abbey End. T

The males reportedly entered a green Fiat 500 and stole a handbag and medicine from the vehicle.

They have both been released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.

Inspector Paul Speddings said: "We are determined to tackling vehicle crime within the county and in the past week alone, 19 arrests have been made as part of the operation.

"I'd ask the public to stay vigilant and to keep helping us to prevent these offences by ensuring vehicles are locked and valuables are not on display.

"We know how distressing it can be to be a victim of vehicle crime, which is why we are doing everything within our power to reduce offences and ensure those responsible are brought to justice."