Twins who grew up in Leamington taking on London Marathon for charity

Twins who grew up in Leamington will be taking on the London Marathon for charity.

Michelle Cook and her sister Sarah Castro-Pearson will be taking on the mammoth challenge in April in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

The pair grew up in Leamington and have now moved away but still have family and friends in the area.

Michelle, who now lives in Surrey, said: "My sister, who now lives in Kent, already did the marathon two years ago but this is my first marathon.

"We are doing it for Breast Cancer Now because my sister's ex-partner's sister is still suffering with breast cancer.

"We grew up in Leamington and our dad lives in Warwick. I went to Milverton Primary and Trinity School.

"I am pretty confident we will do it in a good time. It's also nice for me and my sister to do this together.

"I am really excited about doing the marathon but also nervous. I am counting down the days and the nerves are starting to kick in. I did a half marathon distance in Storm Ciara which was so difficult but I am hoping it will be nothing like that on the day of the marathon.

"My brother-in-law is helping me with training."

To help raise £4,000, £2,000 each, the pair are holding a fundraising event at the Temperance in Leamington on Saturday (February 29)

Michelle added: "For part of our fundraising efforts, we are going to be holding a paella and live music’ event.

"It is nice to do something back in Leamington, we can get all our old friends together and well as other who want to come to the event.

"We chose the Temperance because my dad does a couple of shifts there and Adrian who runs Temperance has let us use the venue.

"We've got to raise £4,000 between us but we are hoping to raise between £800 to £1,000 from the event - which would be great. We are looking at having around 15 raffle prizes ranging from a piece of art to a chef for the evening experience."

The fundraising event costs £15 a ticket and includes entry, food, which includes paella and a buffet, live music and a raffle.

To buy tickets call the Temperance on: 01926 737233

To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarahmichelletwinnies