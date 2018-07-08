Twenty firefighters battling Burton Green field fire

Twenty firefighters are currently battling a large fire in a field near Burton Green this evening (Sunday July 8).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire in the field off Red Lane at around 4.50pm.

Firefighters are battling the large fire using hose reels, grass beaters and large water jets. An off road firefighting vehicle is also assisting. A large capacity water carrier has been requested.

A spokesman for the service said warned anyone living on Red Lane or near the fire should keep their windows and doors closed because of the large amount of smoke.