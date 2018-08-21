TV show ‘Shop Well For Less?’ looking for Warwickshire families to join new series

'Shop Well For Less' is looking for families in Warwickshire to join the new series. Photo supplied.
The hit BBC One series ‘Shop Well For Less?’ is back with a fourth series and the producers are looking for families to take part.

The TV show helps families change the way they shop without them having to change their lifestyle.

A spokesperson from the show said: “Whether we’re hooked by the exquisite whiff of a new handbag, the shiny lure of the latest gadget or the irresistible promises of beauty lotions and potions, one thing’s for sure - as a nation we simply love to buy.

“With a few simple tricks, we can all learn to buy better and spend less.

“When should you save your money? And just as crucially - when should you invest in spending a little bit more?”

To apply or find out more about Shop Well For Less email: shopwell@rdftelevision.com’